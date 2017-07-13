Superior Optimist Club to host third annual Magma Royale Fundraiser

Superior Optimist Club will again host the annual Magma Royale Casino Night.

  The Superior Optimist Club will be hosting the third Annual Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at the Magma Club in Superior.  The Magma Club is located at 38 Kumpke Ct. just east of Main St. 

  The evening will start at 6:30 with the opening of the silent auction and liquor pull events.  Casino style gaming will begin at 7 p.m. and will include black jack, poker, and roulette. Tickets are $25 per person and includes $50 in players cash, appetizers, and 1 drink coupon.  Purchase your tickets prior to Aug. 1 and receive an additional $50 in players cash.

  Prizes include sporting and event tickets, art work, gift baskets along and other merchandise.  DJ entertainment will be provided by DJ SupieTown.  For more information or to purchase your tickets, you can call Mila Besich-Lira 520-827-0676 or Jessica Castillo at 520-827-0098.  You may also buy your tickets online at: http://conta.cc/2tlQH3u

  This is the primary fundraiser for the Superior Optimist Club. Funds raised during this fun event help to fund many youth activities in Superior and provides the funding the annual Honor Roll Banquet and Miracle on Main St. Christmas Parade.  There are still several sponsorship opportunities open and the club is still taking donations of prizes and silent auction items.

  The Superior Optimist Club has been serving Superior’s youth for 13 years.  They meet the first and third Tuesdays of every month at Edwardo’s Pizza at 6:30 p.m.  For membership information, please contact JoAnn Besich at 520-827-0592.

