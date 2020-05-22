Superior Optimist Club announces annual Magma Royale event cancelled for 2020

2018 Magma Royale

Due to COVID-19 the Superior Optimist Club announces that the 2020 Magma Royale fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020 has been cancelled.

This is the primary fundraiser for the organization which hosts many community-based events such as Miracle on Main Street and the annual Honor Roll Banquet. In addition to those events the club also donates funds to many community-based projects and supports youth activities throughout Superior.

The event would not be possible to host safely, with the physical distancing protocols recommended by state and national health officials. The club is led by President, Jessica Castillo, “This was a tough decision, but it was the best decision for our club and our community, we are looking forward to our event in 2021” she said.

The local business community is a huge supporter.

“At this time we felt it was best to cancel the event to not burden our local business community, their donations help to support the annual Magma Royale event,” explained Club Treasurer JoAnn Besich.

The Superior Optimist Club plans to continue to honor its commitments to the 2020 Honor Roll Laptop award winners and scholarships. The club will be awarding laptop computers to Queenie Hing, Marlee Estatico and Alondra Munoz. In addition to the lap top awards the club will also be awarding over $2,000 in scholarships.

“Our club is fortunate to have a healthy treasury, and we will continue to raise funds to support our projects and serve our community,” said Club Secretary, Barbara “Tweedy” Armitage.