Superior Library to host Summer Reading Program – Libraries Rock!

By | Posted May 30th, 2018 |

Local residents and students of the Summer Reading program at the Superior Public Library.

  Readers of all ages will explore all things musical this summer as the Superior Public library presents “Libraries Rock” during their summer library program. Activities may include costume creation, group games, musical crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments, and more.

  The 2018 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adult, with programs, prize drawings, storytimes, a reading club, and more. Families are invited to join the READ-TO-ME portion of the program. Registration for “Libraries Rock” begins on May 29 through June 7, 2018. Program will be held June 13, June 20, and June 27. Parents/Guardians must come in to register their children and will be given a calendar with the times and dates of the program. For information you can call the library at 520-689-2327 or come in and visit the library at 99 Kellner Ave., Superior, Arizona.

  The public library cares about your children and has planned programs to keep them reading and learning all summer. Children who spend time reading or the number of books they have read this summer, children who join the summer reading program keep their minds active and enter school in the fall ready to learn and ready to succeed.

  Parents remember, you are your child’s first teacher. Look at picture books with your children who have not learned to read and point out people, animals, and objects in the pictures. Read to your children and ask them to read to you. Your librarian will be happy to help you find books that are just right. We hope that you and your family enjoy looking at books and reading together and that you discover the treasures of your library.

  Stop in at the library for more information and a schedule of events.

