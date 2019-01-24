Superior Home Tour set for this weekend – Magma Hotel to be on tour

The Superior Chamber of Commerce and all of the local businesses in town are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors to Superior for the 11th Annual Home Tour and Antique Show. This year the event was listed as one of the top five events to attend in January by the Phoenix Home and Gardens Magazine.

The Tour includes several homes that are all unique and eclectic along with tours of the newly refurbished Magma Hotel, the original Superior High School and Element 29 (the rock motel/La Olla). Tickets are required to visit the homes and buildings on the tour. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Superior Chamber of Commerce office. The tickets are good for both days of the tour and also includes two-for-one admissions to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum and the Arizona Renaissance Festival. The home tour starts at 9 a.m. and those with tickets will be able to visit the homes and buildings on the tour until 5 p.m. Sunday the home tour starts at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.

There are plenty of activities that do not require a ticket to attend, including live music, an antique show and speakers. Each morning kicks off with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Superior Fire Department at the Superior Senior Center. The breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and will close at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 8-10 a.m. Sunday.

There will be a guided hike to the Queen Creek tunnel on the Canyon Segment of the LOST at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Meet at the Superior Chamber of Commerce to start the hike.

During the day on Saturday, there are several performances and speakers scheduled: at 1:30 p.m. Westland Resources will host the “Amazing History and Film of the Magma Smelter Stack” at the Chamber office. If you would like to learn more about Mattie Earp the estranged wife of Wyatt Earp, you can hear a presentation by Steve Germick at 3 p.m. at the Chamber.

The antique show will be open at the Magma Club the same hours as the home tour, both days. There will be live entertainment and light refreshments (wine and cheese) available for attendees to relax while on the tour. The Mata Ortiz potters will also return to the tour and will be selling their work and showing their craft during the event.

Sunday will feature a presentation by Wyatt Earp “Doc Holliday-The Story Hollywood Never Told” at 2 p.m. at the Chamber and Joaquin Trujillo Ph.D. will fascinate you with a history of Superior from 1930-1950. This presentation will be held at 3:15 p.m. at the Superior Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is still in need of volunteers to help with the event. If you would like to volunteer or need more information, please contact Sue Anderson at 602-625-3151.