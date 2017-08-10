Superior High School FCCLA attended National Leadership Conference in Nashville, TN and comes home with serious hardware!

July 2017 – Superior High School FCCLA joined more than 7,500 FCCLA student leaders, members, and advisers at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, July 2-6 to participate in the annual FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC).

The conference provided Superior High School FCCLA students opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending learning sessions, competing on the national level, and networking with other leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Unlimited Possibilities,” which inspired attendees to discover the unlimited possibilities within their reach while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making difference in their families and communities.

“We were thrilled to have an attendance of over 7,500 members, advisers, partners, and guests who were committed to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to discover the unlimited possibilities within their reach,” said Sandy Spavone, executive director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Eight young ladies from Superior HS FCCLA participated in one of 30 Family and Consumer Sciences related Competitive Events offered at NLC, including STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events and the FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl. These events support foundational, leadership, and workplace skills in areas such as advocacy, culinary arts, and entrepreneurship. Competing with over 4,200 STAR Event participants in Nashville, with four Gold Medal Winners: Augustine-Lou Hing (Chapter in Review – Senior Event), Ashley Lira (Job Interview-Senior Event), Casandra Drennan (Job Interview-Senior Event ), and Kassandra Baltierra (Illustrated Talk – Occupational Event). Silver Medal winners: Malayza Rogers (Illustrated Talk-Junior Event) and Makayla Martinez (Illustrated Talk-Senior Event). Bronze Medal winners: Elizabeth Valdez (Career Investigation-Junior Event) and Amber Alonzo (Career Investigation-Senior Event).

CVIT Board Members Mike Fane (Member) and Louie Rabago (President) attended the trip and served as chaperones to assist in helping Mrs. Valerie Garcia-Denogean make sure that each student made it to their events and activities safely, on-time, and provided support and guidance throughout the entire week. The students had the opportunity to participate in many extra-curricular activities and tours that included: Line dancing and concert by Preston James (former contest on the Voice and on Blake Shelton’s team) at the WildHorse Saloon, City Tour of Nashville, Dinner Cruise /Show and Fireworks on the famous General Jackson Steamboat, Hard Rock Café, Honky Tonk Row Sightseeing, Ryman Theater, Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, and FCCLA Concert held at the First Tennessee Park featuring country artist Dan & Shay, trip concluded with a Gala. It was a wonderful trip and opportunity for the students of Superior HS FCCLA to experience.

Casandra Drennan said, “Nashville was a once in a lifetime experience. I will hold the memories forever!” Ashley Lira said, “Going to Nashville allowed me to experience Tennessee in amazing ways and I now have lifelong friends from other chapters in Arizona.” Mrs. Garcia said, “I would like to thank Mr. Guzman and the CVIT Board for their continued support to our FCCLA organization and our CTE Programs. I appreciate the CVIT Board President, Louie Rabago and Board Member, Mike Fane for taking a week out their summer to chaperone eight truly deserving young ladies who truly represent excellence in CTE representing the small and rural schools. I also want to thank Mila Besich –Lira and the Optimist Organization for sponsoring a dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe. We have some interesting memories at the Hard Rock!! The $200 was much appreciated.” If anyone who like to make a donation or a tax credit donation for the SHS FCCLA National trips, please contact Valerie Garcia-Denogean and designate your donation to our future leaders.

About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective career and technical student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has more than 164,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 49 state associations, in addition to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members, and it’s the only career and technical in-school student organization with a central focus on careers that support families. Participation in national FCCLA programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.

For more information on FCCLA, please contact Valerie Garcia-Denogean, CTE Director/FCCLA Advisor at 520-689-3121 or vgarcia@superiorusd.org.