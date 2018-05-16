Superior High School Class of 2018 Valedictorians and Salutatorian looking towards their future

Graduation is set for May 25, 2018 – a day that the Class of 2018 has been eagerly awaiting. Since Pre-School, this class has been preparing for graduation day, working each year on their academics, enjoying the friendship of their classmates and taking advantage of all that school has to offer.

The top three members of the class shared their hopes for the future for themselves and the community they love. While they are all looking forward to the next phase of life in College, they all admit that “adulting” is starting to weigh heavy on their mind, affording college, bills, managing work and school and saying good bye to the friends and community.

Naomi Hing, is the co-Valedictorian. She is the daughter of Michael Hing and August Fay. She has a sister and two brothers. She will be attending Grand Canyon University where she will major in Biology. Her career goal is to become a Physician’s Assistant. She was inspired to enter this career field after her aunt was diagnosed with cancer. She would like to come home and work in the clinic here in town.

During high school she was an athlete playing Volleyball, Softball and Tennis. She was involved in Student Council, the Town of Superior Student Leadership Council, DECA and also worked at her family business.

Her advice to those starting their high school career: “Make the most of everything, make as many memories and friends that you can. They will last a lifetime.”

She has appreciated the opportunity that the school and the community has provided the youth to be involved in the community.

“It has taught us a lot of responsibility,” she said.

Matthew Hernandez, co-Valedictorian, is the son of Valerie Macias and Alejandro Hernandez. He is the grandson of Tommy and Mary Macias who has helped to raise him. He has two sisters and one brother.

Matthew will be attending Grand Canyon University where he will major in Environmental Sciences-Geology. His career goal is to complete his degree and become a geologist with the National Forest Service. He was inspired to become a geologist after taking a college geology course that was offered at Superior High School through CVIT and Resolution Copper. He also says that his family has enjoyed the outdoor activities in Superior and that has inspired him to consider a career with the Forest Service, he wants to further preserve the earth for others.

His advice for those beginning their high school career: “Use your high school years to find out who you are as a person.”

Matthew shared about his own personal growth through high school and how even the bad things helped him become a stronger person. He has been actively involved in Tennis, DECA, Student Council, Town of Superior Student Leadership Council and National Honor Society.

Victoria Juarez is the class of 2018 Salutatorian. She is the daughter of Angelo and April Juarez. She has three sisters and one brother. Victoria will be attending Glendale Community College this fall where she has been recruited to the softball team. After Glendale Community College she plans to transfer to ASU to complete her degree. She plans to study Forensic Psychology eventually becoming a Psychologist. She was inspired to become a psychologist because she is someone that everyone comes to when they need help and advice and she really enjoys helping people.

Her advice to incoming Freshman: “Stay focused, get good grades, make memories and have lots of fun, responsibly.”

These top three students, all shared how their families played a critical role in helping them succeed.

“Without my grandparents and parents, I am not sure where I would be without them,” explained Hernandez.

“I appreciated all the hardships my parents faced, my Dad has been working out of state but they have always been there for me,” said Juarez.

“Thank you, Mom and Dad,” Naomi said. “Thank you for the support and guidance to keep me on the path to success.”

The three hope that Superior continues to improve and grow but they hope that it never loses the closeness of the community.

“Keep all the good stuff you do for the youth, that always has meant a lot,” said Victoria.

All three hope that there will be more programs for students and youth in the future and all suggested something like a YMCA would be good for Superior.

These three students will give commencement speeches during the graduation ceremony on Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. The ceremony is set to be held on the Memorial Football Field.