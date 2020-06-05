Superior High School announces final scholarship winners

This year’s Superior Junior/Senior High School graduating seniors were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards.

DeAndrian Bogenschutz received the Richard Castaneda Scholarship ($500), Silvas Grant ($500), SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($1,500) and Society Car Club Scholarship ($500).

Kayla Cardenas received the Optimist Scholarship ($500).

Claudia Delgado received the Optimist Scholarship ($500) and Cesar Chavez Award ($1,000).

Marlee Estatico received the Superior Rotary Scholarship ($500), Optimist Scholarship ($250), Lopez Family Scholarship ($500), Martinez Family Scholarship ($500), Cobre Valley Auxiliary Scholarship, Cesar Chavez Award ($1,000), Superior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($775), Mike McKee Memorial Scholarship ($3,000), Resolution Copper Scholarship ($3,000), David Montano Memorial Scholarship ($500), United Superiorities Foundation ($500) and Social Club de Damas Scholarship ($500).

Queenie Hing received the Optimist Scholarship ($250), SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($3,000), Cesar Chavez Award ($1,000), Woodmen Life Scholarship ($200), Superior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($775), Steven L. Besich Leadership Grant ($500), United Superiorities Foundation ($750), ASU New American University Provost Award ($7,000) and Arizona Elks Association Associate Most Valuable Student ($1,100).

Samuel Lopez received the Richard Castaneda Scholarship ($500)and Social Club de Damas Scholarship ($500).

Alondra Munoz-Ochoa received the Optimist Scholarship ($250), Superior Rotary Scholarship ($500), the Silvas Grant ($350), David Montano Memorial Scholarship ($500), Society Car Club Scholarship ($500) and PInal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship ($500).

Congratulations, students! We see great things in your futures.