Superior High School announces final scholarship winners

By | Posted June 5th, 2020 |

  This year’s Superior Junior/Senior High School  graduating seniors were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards.

  DeAndrian Bogenschutz received the Richard Castaneda Scholarship ($500), Silvas Grant ($500), SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($1,500) and Society Car Club Scholarship ($500). 

  Kayla Cardenas received the Optimist Scholarship ($500).

  Claudia Delgado received the Optimist Scholarship ($500) and Cesar Chavez Award ($1,000).

  Marlee Estatico received the Superior Rotary Scholarship ($500), Optimist Scholarship ($250), Lopez Family Scholarship ($500), Martinez Family Scholarship ($500), Cobre Valley Auxiliary Scholarship, Cesar Chavez Award ($1,000), Superior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($775), Mike McKee Memorial Scholarship ($3,000), Resolution Copper Scholarship ($3,000), David Montano Memorial Scholarship ($500), United Superiorities Foundation ($500) and  Social Club de Damas Scholarship ($500).

  Queenie Hing received the Optimist Scholarship ($250), SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($3,000), Cesar Chavez Award ($1,000), Woodmen Life Scholarship ($200), Superior Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($775), Steven L. Besich Leadership Grant ($500), United Superiorities Foundation ($750), ASU New American University Provost Award ($7,000) and Arizona Elks Association Associate Most Valuable Student ($1,100).

  Samuel Lopez received the Richard Castaneda Scholarship ($500)and Social Club de Damas Scholarship ($500).

  Alondra Munoz-Ochoa received the Optimist Scholarship ($250), Superior Rotary Scholarship ($500), the Silvas Grant ($350), David Montano Memorial Scholarship ($500), Society Car Club Scholarship ($500) and PInal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship ($500).

  Congratulations, students! We see great things in your futures.

