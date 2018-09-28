Superior Fire Department’s 2nd Annual Fire Prevention Week Open House, BBQ, and Fun Oct. 12

Superior – Visit the Superior Fire Department, located at 236 Golf Course Rd. in Superior, on Friday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m through 8 p.m. for the culmination of the Annual Fire Prevention Week at the planned Open House.

Christopher Villaverde, Superior Fire Department #631 Public Education Coordinator stated, “Last year this event was a huge success. This year with the help from all staff at SFD we plan on setting a new record.”

The Superior Fire Department has a busy week in the near future and is excited to share their big plans for their 2018 Fire Prevention Week. Not only will these firefighters and paramedics be responsible for responding to all fire and medical calls, but also plan on visiting children, teachers, and staff at both the Superior Headstart and John F. Kennedy Elementary Schools, grades pre-school through 4th grade.

A community event and open house will be held on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the Superior Fire Department, located at 236 Golf Course Rd. in Superior. This event targets children of all ages and their families.

Multiple departments, districts, offices, and helicopter bases, will be participating in the Friday event. Queen Valley Fire District, PHI AirEvac 7 (out of Pinto Valley), Air Methods Native 17 (out of Kearny), National Forest Service with Smokey the Bear (out of Globe Ranger District), Arizona Public Services (APS), and the Superior Police Department, will all be present offering tours through various emergency vehicles such as fire engines, ambulances, helicopters, and police patrol units. APS will have a safety booth offering handouts with candy to remind parents and community members of the importance of tree trimming along with electrical safety tips.

The two helicopters will be available for hands on experience with show and tell from the flight crews, after they land at 6 p.m. in the west parking lot of the Superior Jr/Sr. High School. Fire officials are asking that all drivers park all vehicles in the public pool parking and surrounding areas, leaving no obstructions for the landing zones.

SFD will be offering free hot dogs, chips, drinks, cookies, and cake to all attendees thanks to donations from the different agencies, community members, and SFD. The food will be grilled and served by Superior’s finest first responders!

A bouncy house will open for kids to jump and play as well. The main activity will consist of The Fire Chiefs Association of Pinal County’s Kids Safety House Trailer. This modified travel trailer allows firefighters to train with kids and emphasize the importance of fire safety. Firefighters will be participating alongside kids in artificial smoke, practicing “Stop, Drop, and Roll” drills, and what to do in the event of a fire at home.

Superior Fire Department is still kindly requesting donations towards this event and if interested, they ask you contact Event Coordinator/Firefighter Chris Villaverde at 480-510-6517 or 520-689-5671 for donations or questions. We look forward to seeing everyone there!