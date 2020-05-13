Superior Detective David Lester named Outstanding Officer

Pinal County Attorney Kenneth Volkmer, right, presented the Outstanding Officer Award to Superior Police Detective David Lester, center. Superior Police Chief Frank Alanis was also present.

Superior Police Department Detective David Lester has been selected as the 2020 Pinal County Attorney’s Outstanding Officer in Service to Victims of Crime.

Police Chief Frank Alanis said, “The strength of our department lies in dedicated Officers such as Detective David Lester who serve the community with distinction every day. His dedication to the community is unwavering, but what makes Detective Lester truly remarkable is his humble character and genuine care for others.”

Traditionally, in honor of National Crime Victims Rights Week, each year the Pinal County Attorney’s Office reaches out to each Chief of Police and the Sheriff of Pinal County to request nominations for a person that best represents their office and what it means to serve their respective communities. To recognize and celebrate the dedication, sacrifice and honor of the best officers in the county, an annual dinner is then held to honor their accomplishments.

Regrettably, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the hosting of the annual event. To recognize Detective Lester, despite these trying times, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer personally presented him with the award in Florence.