Superior Community Working Group meets April 12 to discuss water testing results

The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. The group will hear a report on results of recent well water quality sampling and discuss future independent monitoring activities with their consultant, Southwest Groundwater Consultants.

The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.

Meetings are held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce at 165 West Main in Superior from 6-8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion.

More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/