Superior Community Working Group meets April 12 to discuss water testing results

By | Posted April 6th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Purging the Well

  The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room.  The group will hear a report on results of recent well water quality sampling and discuss future independent monitoring activities with their consultant, Southwest Groundwater Consultants.

  The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects. 

  Meetings are held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce at 165 West Main in Superior from 6-8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion. 

  More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/

Staff (3911 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Former Mayor of Superior pleads guilty

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    PHOENIX- Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Jayme Valenzuela, the former Mayor of the Town of Superior, pleaded guilty to one count […]

    LOST Inc. hikes into Arnett Canyon

    April 6th, 2017
    by

      The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. hosted a guided hike through Arnett Canyon on Saturday.  These hikers began their […]

    Fire destroys garage in Superior; Superior, Queen Valley responds

    April 6th, 2017
    by

      On Friday, March 31, at 3:55 p.m., Superior Fire Department was dispatched to an active fire in a detached […]

    In Your Biz: Gemini Hospice / Reflections Hospice

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    Just a few short years ago – Superior and the Copper Corridor region welcomed Gemini Hospice and Outreach to the […]

  • Additional Stories

    San Pedro Actors Troupe presents The Tribute Artist, a gender-bending laugh fest

    April 6th, 2017
    by

      Go see The Tribute Artist, the latest production of the SPATS Theater. It is a fun filled, gender bending, […]

    Apache Sky Casino opens

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    After much anticipation and delays, the Apache Sky Casino has officially opened.   On Friday April 1, a ribbon cutting […]

    Hayden-Winkelman and U of A Science form partnership for grant

    April 6th, 2017
    by

      On Monday, March 27, the Hayden-Winkelman School District and the University of Arizona began a five-year environmental health education […]

    Stand Down aims to help Pinal County Veterans access services

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    Florence, Arizona – Honoring/Hiring/Helping Our Heroes of Pinal County (HOHP) is hosting Pinal County’s 5th Annual Pinal County Veteran Stand […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger