Being Superior: community rallies for food bank

By | Posted December 26th, 2018 |

Volunteers from Resolution Copper Company and residents of Superior work to fill baskets with food for families needing assistance during the holidays.

  When the Coolidge Food Bank was robbed in November, this heinous crime created a ripple effect, hurting many other food banks including the Superior Food Bank.  Thanksgiving boxes had to go out with less food and this left leaders throughout the community scrambling to support the food bank.

  The Town of Superior put out an online video plea that quickly traveled across the Facebook and Internet world that helped raise much needed cash resources as well as an abundance of food donations.  The Superior Chamber of Commerce and Boyce Thompson Arboretum connected with their members and guests to alert their supporters and that also aided in supporting the food bank.  As those drives started raising awareness the Superior Optimist Club and Superior Rotary Clubs also helped to raise funds along with local school groups.  The United Way of Pinal County also donated more emergency food packets to ensure that the shelves at the food bank had nutritious items on the shelves.

  “This is what Superior is about, helping others and taking care of each other,” said Mayor Mila Besich.  “Our community is generous and always there to help, food insecurity something that we must work on throughout the year, our Food Bank needs support throughout the year.”

Volunteers from Resolution Copper Company and residents of Superior work to fill baskets with food for families needing assistance during the holidays.

Food baskets ready for distribution.

