The Superior Police Department needs your help.

On April 24, 2018, at 3:20 a.m., a man approached the cashier at the Superior Circle K. He acted as if he had a firearm and robbed the store.

Police said he fled the area in a maroon-colored Nissan Maxima with California plates.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, please contact Superior Police. The incident number is S180000996.