Superior Chamber welcomes Jim Schenck to AmeriCorps VISTA

The Superior Chamber’s Business Attraction & Retention Committee welcomes Jim Schenck to the team as an AmeriCorps “VISTA”—Volunteer in Service to America. Jim will be working on community improvement activities as part of the 2017 Implementation Plan—a strategic partnership agreement funded by Resolution Copper. Jim’s office is at the Superior Chamber, 165 W Main Street and he can be reached at RebuildSuperior@outlook.com.

A resident of Superior, former Peace Corps Volunteer in Paraguay and International Voluntary Services Volunteer in Ecuador, Jim most recently worked for Resolution Copper. He has lived and worked in nearly every country in Central and South America. His extensive community and grass-roots development experience will serve well on the “rebuilding Superior” team. He is a tireless volunteer-about-Town and will therefore hit the ground running with his VISTA Supervisor, the BAR’s Project Manager, Karen LaFrance.

The AmeriCorps VISTA program is the domestic Peace Corps, set up in the mid-20th century to assist local communities to grow and prosper. It is the flagship program of the Corporation for National and Community Service which places thousands of volunteers in many projects around the USA. AmeriCorps VISTA members work full time for a year and receive a Federal Government stipend. See more at http://bit.ly/2s3GxCe.

The Chamber’s VISTA lead organization—Alliance for AZ Nonprofits— takes care of many administrative items. Jim is the only VISTA in Superior; however, VISTA members can be found at United Way of Pinal County and other locations in the Copper Corridor. Welcome aboard, Jim!