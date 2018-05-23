Superior celebrates Arizona 1A State Softball Champions

May 23rd, 2018

Superior celebrates the 1A state championship softball team with a parade.

  The Town of Superior Youth Council along with the Superior Unified School District hosted a parade to celebrate the championship victory of the Superior High School Panther Softball team. 

  During the team presentation, the Superior Optimist Club and the presented a $300 check and the Be Like Billy Fund also presented a check for $100 to the team for their championship rings.

  Porter’s Saloon hosted a victory party for the team and their families.  The party included a barbecue dinner and music by DJ Supie Town. 

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


