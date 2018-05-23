Superior celebrates Arizona 1A State Softball Champions

The Town of Superior Youth Council along with the Superior Unified School District hosted a parade to celebrate the championship victory of the Superior High School Panther Softball team.

During the team presentation, the Superior Optimist Club and the presented a $300 check and the Be Like Billy Fund also presented a check for $100 to the team for their championship rings.

Porter’s Saloon hosted a victory party for the team and their families. The party included a barbecue dinner and music by DJ Supie Town.