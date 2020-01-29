Superior celebrates 12th Annual Home Tour

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

The 2020 Superior Chamber of Commerce Home Tour was a great success! Hundreds of visitors from all over Arizona, the United States and Canada enjoyed the two-day event.

This year’s tour included the Hotel Magma along with several remodeled homes and one new build home that will be going on the market soon.

In addition to the tours many visitors to the community enjoyed the antique show and guest speakers. Town was bustling throughout the weekend with visitors enjoying the beautiful weather and outstanding activities.

The NCC Americorps team also volunteered over the weekend to assist with the tour along with dozens of local volunteers who help to make this annual event a success.

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Albo Guzman at the Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown

Superior Home & Building Tour. Photo by Cat Brown