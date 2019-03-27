Superior Arts Festival coming April 6

March 27th, 2019

Art by Chuck Davison

  Enjoy the inaugural Superior Arts Festival featuring Superior Artisans – painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, authors, healing arts, furniture and more on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on historic Main St., Superior. 

  This FREE event features nearly 40 artisans, the majority from Superior, who will be showing their talent in the local galleries, patios and the Chamber building.  Enjoy the self-guided mural tour of Superior with information about the old and new murals around town. 

  Hunt for 50 painted rocks which may be redeemed for prizes such as a free jeep tour for two or breakfast for two at the Hotel Magma.  Demonstrations (peaceful) will include culinary arts by Lucy Wing, dance, fluid art by Leslie Martin, clips of Superior films by Fishgate Productions and book signing by two Superior authors. 

  Presented by the Superior Artisans, members of the Superior Chamber of Commerce, this special event begins at the Chamber, located at 165 W Main St., Superior.  See us on Facebook (Superior Arts Festival), superiorarizonachamber.org or call Leslie Martin at 520-827-1372.

Art by Deborah Kay

Art by Leslie Martin

