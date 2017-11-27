Superior Adventure: Promoting Superior from the outdoors

The Legends of Superior Trails Inc.and the Superior Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with Outdoor Adventure Quest to promote Superior by connecting technology and outdoor adventures.

Adventure Quest participants will be participating in many challenges in Superior and across the state of Arizona, Dec. 8, 9 and 10. The teams participating will use app based technology to complete various challenges and adventures. Each team is competing to earn prizes. Participants share their challenges on social media which further promotes the communities where the challenges were completed and allows everyone to follow along the journey of each team. The various tasks and challenges allow participants of all skill levels to customize a race to their comfort.

Participants will be given challenges to complete both in downtown Superior and at various outdoor recreation sites near Superior including the Arizona Trail and the Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Additional points are given for several special challenges scheduled on Second Friday which is the first day of the Adventure Quest. Many of the local social media challenges were designed by the marketing and business students at Superior High school. Superior is only one of several spots throughout Arizona that participants can complete the various challenges.

“The LOST is excited to participate in this Adventure Quest as it will provide a great way to promote all of the fun and exciting places we have for adventures in Superior,” said Bill Vogler, President of the LOST Inc.

“This is an example of another new and innovative way to promote Superior. These fun challenges will give younger visitors a chance to see all that Superior has to offer,” said Sue Anderson, President of the Superior Chamber of Commerce. “Promoting Superior as a destination for adventure will help us continue to grow a sustainable economy.”

“It is great to see everyone coming together to promote Superior,” stated Mayor Mila Besich-Lira. “The combination of competition, technology and outdoor adventure is a perfect mix for a lot of fun.”