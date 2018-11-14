Sun Life Family Health Center to move Oracle office to new building

Posted November 14th, 2018

Oracle, AZ – Sun Life Family Health Center is pleased to announce a change in address for the health center’s Oracle family practice. Starting Monday, Dec. 3, Sun Life’s Oracle office will open their doors at 1040 W. American Avenue (formerly the Family Dollar).

   In order to relocate to the new office, Sun Life will temporarily close the current office, 1870 W. American Ave, Nov. 28, 29 and 30. During this closure, patients may be seen at Sun Life’s San Manuel office, 520-385-2234. For questions on prescriptions, call 520-385-2236.

   “We apologize for any inconvenience our patients experience during our move,” said Al Gutierrez, Sun Life’s Practice Manager. “We are looking forward to providing you service at our new office.”

