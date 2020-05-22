Summer school offered by Mammoth-San Manuel district

Students in the Mammoth-San Manuel School District will be able to continue their education this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditional school ended quite abruptly, leaving some students in the lurch and parents and educators scrambling to continue learning from a distance.

“Given that Arizona has not moved into Phase 3 where we can have gatherings, we will continue to do what we can to decrease the gap of learning that is so often presented during the summer months for students,” said Superintendent Julie Dale-Scott. “Based on data and teacher input we will offer summer school to those elementary students selected in the same way we have been, through online and paper packets (as needed) for those who struggle and could be impacted the most.”

Parents are encouraged to check with teachers and the school for more information.