Strike lines down: Unions go back to work; Asarco responds

By | Posted July 21st, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  After nine months on strike, officials with the United Steelworkers announced that they made an unconditional offer to return to work to ASARCO.  This news came after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint against ASARCO alleging numerous violations of federal labor laws.  In a letter to union members, the USW explained that NLRB allegations include failure to bargain in good faith, illegally declaring an impasse in negotiations and unilaterally implementing changes to the working conditions.  

  The strike lines at Ray and Hayden were removed on Monday morning at 6 a.m. as workers left the picket lines to await word if they would allowed to return to their pre-strike positions.

  The Union’s decision to end the current Unfair Labor Practices (ULP) strike and by making the unconditional offer to return to work will mean that ASARCO should return the union members to their pre-strike jobs and avoid any further financial penalties for the company.  ASARCO has made claims that is has permanently filled the empty positions at all of their locations.  

  If ASARCO does not return the striking workers to their pre-strike jobs, the workers are eligible for back pay.  Workers who are placed on a recall list would be considered laid off, and they would be eligible for unemployment. 

  In a letter to Union members, officials stated that this allows the Union to be in a stronger negotiating position for a fair contract.   

  There was no indication from ASARCO on their plans to return the Union members to their pre-strike positions.  

  Copper Area News received a copy of a letter sent to the Union from Human Resources at ASARCO.  The letter indicates that the company will not be terminating the workers that were hired to replace the striking union members.  The letter states “the former strikers will be entitled to reinstatement to their former positions or to substantially equivalent positions to the extent they are available.”

  The letter also indicates that ASARCO believes that the courts will rule in their favor, that the company has negotiated in good faith to an impasse and that this strike was solely based on economic conditions.

Copy of a letter that Asarco sent to Manny Armenta regarding the ongoing strike.
Mila Besich-Lira (460 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Pinal Rural Fire/Medical District receives donation from Amazon

    July 21st, 2020
    by

      On July 7, the Pinal Rural Fire/Medical District received a donation of more than 190 boxes of personal care […]

    Town of Kearny installing new water meters

    July 21st, 2020
    by

      Last Monday marked the start of a new project for the Town of Kearny.   Work crews from PMI […]

    Jamie Ramsey announces candidacy for Kearny Mayor

    July 21st, 2020
    by

      Hello fellow Town of Kearny resident. I want to take a moment of your time to introduce myself and […]

    Mayor Offers State of the Town of Kearny

    July 21st, 2020
    by

    First and foremost, allow me to thank everyone for making the efforts to stay safe and use your God-given ability […]

  • Additional Stories

    Industrious young man earns money while staying at his grandparents

    July 21st, 2020
    by

      If you’ve notice some new curb house numbers in Kearny, they are the work of 12-year-old Aiden Hicks.    […]

    O’Halleran hosts town hall – K-12 education and COVID-19

    July 21st, 2020
    by

      On Monday night, Representative Tom O’Halleran and Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, hosted a telephonic town […]

    Jax’s heart journey

    July 21st, 2020
    by

      It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.   Healthy pregnancy. Normal delivery. By all appearances everything should be perfect at this […]

    AIA announces delayed start to fall sports season

    July 21st, 2020
    by

      As the increasing number of COVID-19 cases makes Arizona one of the worst hot spots in the nation, the […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger