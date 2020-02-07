State school superintendent visits Superior Schools

Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, visited Superior Schools, meeting with school and town officials to discuss the state of education in Superior.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Kathy Hoffman, Superintendent of Public Instruction, visited classrooms and spoke with students, staff, and administration at JFK Elementary and Superior Jr/Sr High School. Representative David Cook (LD8) also participated in the site visits.

Both Superintendent Hoffman and Representative Cook then attended a luncheon and held a roundtable discussion with members of the Superior School Board, Town of Superior, Resolution Copper, Cobre Valley Institute of Technology and Superior School District Administration. The topics included school funding, all-day kindergarten and preschool, teacher recruitment, special education, charter and private school oversight, and social-emotional student support. The Superior High School Culinary Arts Program catered the luncheon.

“We appreciated Superintendent Hoffman and Representative Cook as well as our Governing Board, Community Members, and other partners taking the time to come together to discuss the issues that affect our schools and students,” said Superior School Superintendent Steve Estatico. “We are thankful that we were also able to share the good things that take place at our schools. We look forward to build upon these valued relationships.”

Hoffman agreed.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to visit Superior Unified School District alongside Representative Cook and other community leaders like Mayor Besich. Elevating the voice of our rural schools and educators is critical to their success. I look forward to continuing to support the work of their educators and students,” Hoffman said.

Students display a welcome banner for Kathy Hoffman, Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Kathy Hoffman meeting with students at Superior Schools.

State Representative David Cook, Superior Principal Billy Duarte and State School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman.