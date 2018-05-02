State Lands in Southern Arizona, including Pinal, go into Stage II Fire Restrictions

On Tuesday, May 1, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management implemented Stage II Fire Restrictions across all Southern Arizona state-owned and managed lands.

Restrictions will impact Cochise, Greenlee, Graham, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz counties.

On Friday, May 4, DFFM will place Coconino County, south of the Grand Canyon, in Stage II Fire Restrictions also.

Under Stage II restrictions, no campfires will be allowed at all. Fireworks and target shooting are never allowed on Arizona state lands.

“The Department of Forestry and Fire Management has been prepositioning crews across the state, so we have the ability to provide initial attack faster. With that, we must impose stronger fire restrictions as fire activity gains momentum across Arizona,” said State Forester Jeff Whitney.

The Coronado National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Saguaro National Park, among many other agencies, will also be going into Stage II Fire Restrictions on Tuesday.

The Coconino National Forest will also be implementing Stage II restrictions on Friday as well.

Restrictions apply to the following state-owned and state-managed lands within the above-mentioned counties including:

• All State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities.

• All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities.

• All State Parks outside incorporated municipalities – State Parks will remain open with campfires allowed in developed campgrounds.

• All Department of Transportation highway, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities, not owned by federal land management agencies.

Restrictions include:

• No campfires. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal fire, or wood stove, including in developed campgrounds or improved sites is prohibited.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

• No chainsaw use from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gun gas, unless while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations is prohibited.

• Fireworks or another incendiary device are prohibited.

• Mechanical and industrial prohibitions include, operating any internal combustion engine, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame, and using an explosive.

Exemptions include:

• Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act. This process can be utilized in cases where public works and public utility emergency repairs are necessary.

• Industrial operations where specific operations and exemptions are identified and mitigation measures are implemented as outline in an agency plan.

• Persons using a device fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is permitted. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

• Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials with three feet of the generator.

• Operating motorized vehicles on designated roads and you must park in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

• Any federal, state or local law enforcement officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization, or other authorized personnel in the performance of an official duty.

• All land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated in a city ordinance.

• Discharging of firearms is allowed on agency designated shooting ranges.

All exemptions to these restrictions must be approved by the State Forester.

If local authorities have imposed stronger restrictions then those listed above, than the local restrictions shall apply.

These restrictions apply to all permit and lease holders and other authorized users of state-managed lands. These restrictions do not apply to private lands under ARS § 37-1303.

Restrictions for the Southern Arizona counties are effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, and will continue until rescinded. Restrictions for Coconino County is effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 4, and will continue until rescinded.

For statewide fire restriction information go to: http://firerestrictions.us/az/