Stand Down aims to help Pinal County Veterans access services

Posted April 6th, 2017

Pinal County’s Eagle One brings services to veterans.

Florence, Arizona – Honoring/Hiring/Helping Our Heroes of Pinal County (HOHP) is hosting Pinal County’s 5th Annual Pinal County Veteran Stand Down April 15, 2017. Local service providers will offer Veterans haircuts, health screenings, legal assistance, emergency housing options, employment support services, vision screening, as well as food stamps, VA and Social Security benefits, Child Support Info, Pinal County court issue review and much more!!

  In military active service, a Stand Down is a necessary mental and physical break from combat. Military personnel spend a few days in a safe place to rest and recuperate before returning to frontlines. For the Pinal County Veterans Stand Down it is a safe place to go and access services that the Veteran and their family may need. The event also educates Veterans on services that are available to them that they might not be aware of.

  This year the committee has added a special area for OUR female Veterans. Even though all services will be available to them an area will be dedicated to honor and serve them!!

  The Stand Down also aims to reach as many homeless Veterans and Veterans at risk of becoming homeless as possible, connecting them to services that will allow them to get on the path to self-sufficiency.

  Veterans are asked to check in for the event on:

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Registration begins at 7:00am

Opening Ceremony begins at 9:00am

Florence National Guard Armory – Browning/Miller Readiness Center

20525 N. Hwy 79

Florence, Arizona

  Transportation will be provided from Casa Grande, Arizona City, Eloy, Coolidge, Florence, and Apache Jct. Veterans needing a ride can contact CAHRA at (520) 466-1112 for pick up points and time of departure.

  Organization, planning, and support comes from agencies such as the State of Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division, McDonald’s, Pinal County Superior Court, Helping Associates, Wal-Mart DC, Ehrmann Dairy, Hickman’s, Golden Vista Resort/Apache Jct., Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the Elks Lodge 1957, to name a few.

  If you served in the military – this event is for you!!

