SR 77 restrictions scheduled to continue until June

May 4th, 2017

ADOT

  With blasting and daily closures finished along SR 77 between Globe and Winkelman, the roadway will be reduced to one lane each weekday through early June as crews complete a project to remove overhanging rock, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

  A pilot vehicle will guide motorists through the work zone between mileposts 154 and 161, about 15 miles south of Globe, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Friday, June 2. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 20 minutes.

  Wrapping up a $3.6 million project to reduce the risk of rocks tumbling onto the highway, crews will be paving and installing guardrails and signage.

  Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

  ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

