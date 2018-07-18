Spencer Bryce: Becoming an Eagle Scout 

Posted 22 hours ago

Spencer Bryce in front of the Press Box at Ray High School’s Dave McFee field.

  My name is Spencer Bryce I am 17 years old. I am currently a Life Scout in Troop 5872 in Kearny. I am nearing the status of an Eagle Scout and one of the final requirements to achieve the Eagle Scout ranking is an Eagle project, and what the Eagle project is, is something that will benefit the community I live in.

  This is something I have always wondered.

  “What can I do for my Eagle project that many people can benefit from and they can enjoy?”

This is what the press box looked like prior to Spencer’s project.

  When the announcer’s booth at the Ray High School football field was brought to my attention, I still wasn’t sure it was what I wanted to do. 

  When the Boy Scouts of America and Ray High School approved the project, I had finally decided this was what I needed to do.

Spencer and his friends hold up a banner thanking all his sponsors.

  I would not have been able to do the project without the many donations that were given to me. Although there are too many to list, I would like to give a special thank you to Asarco, the Copper Area Health Volunteers, and the Flint family for their generous donations. These were the top donators to this project. A banner will be hung on the booth showing all the donating parties who donated to my project. I would also like to thank all those who helped me complete my project.

Editor’s note: The Copper Basin News is proud to claim Spencer as “one of our own.” He was one of our paperboys for many years. Congratulations, Spencer.

