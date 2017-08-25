Sixth Annual Prickly Pear Festival delightfully fun

On Saturday, Superior’s population grew for the day. Several hundred event goers attended the the Sixth Annual Prickly Pear Festival to learn more about this abundant cacti that grows around Superior.

Many were looking to enjoy Prickly Pear foods, candies, ice cream and other yummy treats from the sweet fruit.

New to the event this year was a Prickly Pear Cook-Off sponsored by the Copper Communities Food Hub Study and Local First Arizona. Winning the Judge’s Choice award was a chocolate cake made with Mesquite flour topped with a tangy Prickly Pear Jelly Candy created by Cassandra and Michael Peel of Tucson.

Superior native, Eric Guzman won the people’s choice award with his Prickly Pear-Watermelon Salsa with Shrimp.

View our gallery of photos online at http://bit.ly/2ga7L8c.