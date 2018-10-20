Sixth Annual DECA Fill-A-Bowl set for Nov. 2

The Superior High School DECA Club will host the 6th annual Fill-A-Bowl fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Superior Junior-Senior High School office, or with any DECA member. Tickets must be pre-purchased by Tuesday, Oct. 30, to ensure enough seating, food and bowls are prepared for the event.

The Superior DECA chapter hosts this event to bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity. Proceeds from the event benefit the Superior Food Bank. Tickets include all you can eat soup, salad, drink and deserts along with a custom designed bowl.

For more information please contact Christine Martinez or Angela Brammer at 520-689-3000 ext. 3101.