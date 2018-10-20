Sixth Annual DECA Fill-A-Bowl set for Nov. 2

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

At the 2017 Fill-A-Bowl Event.

  The Superior High School DECA Club will host the 6th annual Fill-A-Bowl fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.  Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Superior Junior-Senior High School office, or with any DECA member.  Tickets must be pre-purchased by Tuesday, Oct. 30, to ensure enough seating, food and bowls are prepared for the event. 

  The Superior DECA chapter hosts this event to bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity.  Proceeds from the event benefit the Superior Food Bank.  Tickets include all you can eat soup, salad, drink and deserts along with a custom designed bowl. 

  For more information please contact Christine Martinez or Angela Brammer at 520-689-3000 ext. 3101.

Staff (4924 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Police Report – October 17, 2018

    15 hours ago
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into […]

    Superior wraps up undefeated regular season, playoffs next

    15 hours ago
    by

      The Superior football team finished the regular season undefeated for the third time in four years following a 48 […]

    Miracle on Main Street – parade prizes increased

    15 hours ago
    by

      The Superior Optimist Club has announced that they will be increasing the prize money for first, second and third […]

    Lowe’s volunteers help makeover the Superior Food Bank

    15 hours ago
    by

      Last week, employees from the Lowe’s at Ellsworth descended on Superior with the mission to do some good.   […]

  • Additional Stories

    FishGate Productions hosts gala event in Superior

    15 hours ago
    by

      FishGate Productions hosted a fundraiser gala to raise money for their film project, Coppertown, on Saturday.  They featured their […]

    Superior Dance Company to perform at State Fair

    15 hours ago
    by

      The Superior Dance Company will be performing at the Arizona State Fair on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. […]

    Plans continue for block party in Mammoth

    15 hours ago
    by

       The Mammoth Fiesta Committee would like to share some more exciting news with the public as well as provide […]

    Knights of Columbus to host Mexican plate dinner fundraiser

    16 hours ago
    by

      Local Knights of Columbus will be joining thousands of other Knights across the country to aid People with Intellectual […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger