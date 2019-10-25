Sinema Meets with Mayor of Superior, Arizona

By | Posted October 25th, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Arizona Senator Kristin Sinema meets with Superior Mayor Mila Besich.

WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator met with Mayor Mila Besich of Superior, Arizona to discuss local projects and ways to expand economic opportunity for Superior.

“I’m working with local leaders like Mayor Besich to identify economic opportunities for Arizona communities so we can keep creating good-paying jobs and growing our state’s economy,” said Sinema.

Sinema and Mayor Besich discussed the Resolution Copper Mine, a new mine proposal that would create one of the largest and deepest copper mines in the United States and support jobs in the Superior community. Additionally, Mayor Besich shared other projects in the works such as constructing a multi-generational center for the city. Sinema extended her team as a resource to support Superior’s priorities.

Superior, a mining town located in Pinal County, has approximately 3,000 residents. Mayor Besich is Superior’s first directly-elected woman mayor since 2016, having been first elected to serve in the Superior Town Council in 2013.

Staff (5217 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Rancho Robles Fire October 6, 2019

    October 7th, 2019
    by

    A fire was brought under control by several fire departments that assisted the Oracle Fire Department.  It was reported that […]

    Hayden beats rival Ray; remains undefeated with championship rematch next

    October 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Hayden football team entered last Friday’s game in Kearny against rival Ray undefeated and the Lobos remained that […]

    Hikers, runners and riders attempt to complete entire 800-mile Arizona Trail in one day on Saturday, Oct. 12

    September 18th, 2019
    by

      Imagine hiking, biking or riding 800 miles in a single day.   Sound impossible?   It’s not – if […]

    Superior Optimist Club is calling all witches to brunch

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      Fall is in the air, the smell of green chiles and pumpkin spice surround and that means it is […]

  • Additional Stories

    Panthers roll to season-opening win

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      The Superior football team began the defense of its state championship with a performance reminiscent of many of its […]

    Bagdad ends Panthers’ winning streak

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      Dating back to last season, the Superior football team entered last Friday’s game at Bagdad riding a 12-game winning […]

    Superior High School students prepare for college

    September 12th, 2019
    by

      Students at the Superior High School had the opportunity to meet with local and regional colleges last week.  The […]

    Blessed Sacrament Church to host annual Fiesta Sept. 21

    September 12th, 2019
    by

     The annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fiesta, for the residents of Mammoth and the Tri-Community, is an event that fosters togetherness […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger