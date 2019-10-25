Sinema Meets with Mayor of Superior, Arizona

Arizona Senator Kristin Sinema meets with Superior Mayor Mila Besich.

WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator met with Mayor Mila Besich of Superior, Arizona to discuss local projects and ways to expand economic opportunity for Superior.

“I’m working with local leaders like Mayor Besich to identify economic opportunities for Arizona communities so we can keep creating good-paying jobs and growing our state’s economy,” said Sinema.

Sinema and Mayor Besich discussed the Resolution Copper Mine, a new mine proposal that would create one of the largest and deepest copper mines in the United States and support jobs in the Superior community. Additionally, Mayor Besich shared other projects in the works such as constructing a multi-generational center for the city. Sinema extended her team as a resource to support Superior’s priorities.

Superior, a mining town located in Pinal County, has approximately 3,000 residents. Mayor Besich is Superior’s first directly-elected woman mayor since 2016, having been first elected to serve in the Superior Town Council in 2013.