SHS Hall of Fame celebrates 9th induction

The Superior High School Hall of Fame celebrated its 9th induction ceremony on Saturday. Five SHS Alumni were inducted along with an longtime SHS educator Sam Rua. Alumni inducted to the Hall of Fame were: Frank Campos class of 1967, Jesse Garcia Class of 1967, Steve C. Lopez Class of 1968, Jose Torres Class of 1958 and the late Robert Yniguez Class of 1967.

The annual event was catered by the Superior High School Culinary class and the program allowed for each inductee to give a brief speech about their award. Many thanked their spouses and children for the support they gave throughout their careers and how growing up in Superior affected their lives.

The infamous Sam Rua who taught in Superior for for 32 years was inducted into the Hall of Fame. His acceptance speech was met with many great stories of teaching in Superior, he was a well known teacher who by the time he retired taught three generations of many families in Superior. He still misses teaching and interacting with the youth, he explained.

Inductee Steve Lopez spoke about how much love there is in Superior and how in his darkest moments, the love from the community inspired him. Lopez after losing his wife, daughter and grandson in a tragic car accident on Gonzales Pass has been the biggest advocate for the area pushing the State of Arizona to make the needed repairs to US 60.

Frank Campos was not only an SHS Alumni but he was also coach in Superior before moving to the Valley where he coached girls varsity basketball. His teams won over 350 games. He was previously inducted into the SHS Hall of Fame when the 1966 SHS Basketball team was inducted for their state runner up team.

Jesse Garcia was recognized for his 36-year distinguished military career. Garcia thanked God, his wife Marcella and their children for always supporting him throughout his career. He commented that it was often his wife Marcella that would encourage him not to give up an work a little harder.

Jose Torres was always interested in serving the greater community as a young man in Superior. He composed an article about the needs of the youth in Superior and the amenities that were missing in the community. Those needs that he identified brought attention to the need for a swimming pool and public library. After high school he attended Arizona State University, enlisted in the U.S. Army and eventually returned to Arizona where he married and pursued his Masters Degree. He became a US History and Southwest History professor at Mesa Community College and has written two books.

The late Robert Yniguez was also inducted. His wife Mary Francis and his brother Henry accepted the award in his memory. “It took a village, the Town of Superior, to make Robert successful,” said his wife. Robert was a teacher for over 40 years in the Tempe and Tolleson school districts. While his career developed in the Valley, he maintained a supportive influence to fundraising for a multi-class (66-69) reunion and managing those funds to be donated to local groups within Superior.

To date the Hall of Fame has inducted 69 Alumni and staff members along with five high school athletic teams who played in various state tournaments. The mission of the Hall of Fame is to preserve the history of the Superior High School by recognizing alumni, staff and community members affiliate with the Superior High School system who have distinguished themselves and have made notable contributions to the world.