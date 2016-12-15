Schoolchildren wow their parents, others with annual holiday concert at John F. Kennedy Elementary

There were reindeer, angels, wisemen and chimney sweeps. Even Santa made an appearance at the John F. Kennedy Elementary School Musical held on Dec. 7. The auditorium was crammed full of proud parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

The Pre K and Kindergarten children preformed the songs: 5 Candy Canes, Up On The Housetop, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Feliz Navidad.

The 1st through 6th grade put on a bit of a play to go along with their music. The chimney sweeps entertained before everyone burst into song. The songs they sung were varied from Big Red Fella in the Chimney to Kwanzaa Child and Lots of Latkes.

There was a break dance solo to the rap song Ashes To Ashes and more traditional Folklorico Dancers who twirled their colorful skirts to the song Break the Piñata.

