Santa’s Mail Box is ready to receive letters from Superior Children…

Marshall Tomerlin

Marshall Tomerlin had his letter to Santa written and ready to mail. Santa has teamed up with the Superior Sun and Save Money Market to accept letters to Santa at Save Money Market, which is the best option to get those special wish lists to everyone’s favorite friend at the North Pole.

Marshall is a second grader in Ms. Labbe’s classroom at John F. Kennedy school. He has his wish list ready for Santa! He is asking for a Nintendo Switch, Avengers Toys and he is also asking that Santa give his sister Rose and brother J.P. what they would like for Christmas and for his family to get together and be happy. He also wants for his friends and all kids to get what they want.

He is the son of John and Tanya Tomerlin. He is looking forward to decorating his Christmas tree, singing carols and opening presents! Marshall’s favorite movie is the Grinch, he likes both the classic version and the Jim Carey motion picture version.

Thank you to Copper Triangle-Rolling Rock Gallery for allowing the Superior Sun to to conduct our holiday photo shoot in front of your holiday trees. They are pretty amazing!

Superior children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailbox that can be found at Save Money Market.

This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa.

Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 13. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

Letters will be published on Dec. 18.

