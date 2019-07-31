San Pedro Valley Lions Club welcomes new members, selects new officers

Posted July 31st, 2019

Members of the San Pedro Valley Lions Club.

  On Saturday July 20, 2019, the San Pedro Valley Lions Club in Mammoth inducted its new members. In what was the largest recruiting effort in years, the club more than doubled its membership with the addition of 16 new members. 

District Governor Chris Gibbs speaks to the club.

  The induction ceremony was conducted by Installation Officer John Hart from Tucson. He began his speech by saying that five years ago, he had a heart attack. He then joked that when he saw the number of new members recruited by the San Pedro Valley Lions, he nearly had another heart attack. District Governor, Chris Gibbs of Safford spoke and inducted the club’s new officers. Jim Perkins from the Oro Valley Lions also spoke. 

  The new members are: Johnny Long, Brianna Caldera, James Samples, Isabel Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez, Alvaro Anaya, Ernest Bustamante, Jeremy Garcia, Angelica Jordan, Charles Jordan, Sandy Jordan, Rudy E. Romo Jr., Kristie Holley, Emily Holley, Antonio Lopez and Josefina Hernandez.

  New officers for the San Pedro Valley Lions Club for the 2019 – 2020 fiscal year are: President, Susan Sanchez; 1st Vice-President, Ruben Hernandez; Treasurer, Jose Garcia; Membership Chairman & Tail Twister, Rudy Romo Sr.; Lion Tamer, Emilio Soto.  

  Congratulations, Lions!  

