San Manuel’s Christian Velasquez is POY finalist

By | Posted December 18th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

San Manuel’s Christian Velasquez is pictured in the second row at the far left.

  San Manuel senior running back Christian Velasquez was one of 46 finalists up for the Ed Doherty Award, which is presented by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) and given to the top Arizona high school football player.

  The award luncheon took place last Saturday at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch.

Velasquez broke several school and state records during the 2017 season. The biggest was his state best 514-yard, nine-touchdown performance against Tombstone on Sept. 22, which earned him a performance medallion. He was later named a finalist by the GCSGC selection committee.

Some of Velasquez’ other records include a school record 2,103 rushing yards and a 2A Conference-record 56 points in one game. He was honored as the Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week following the game against Tombstone. Additionally, Velasquez earned AIA 2A South 2nd-Team All-Region honors and AllSportTucson.com 2017 Frog & Firkin 2nd-Team All Star and 2A 1st-Team All Star.

  The Ed Doherty Award, also called The Heisman Trophy of Arizona High School Football, was presented to Perry High School senior quarterback Brock Purdy.

Andy Luberda (990 Posts)

Andrew Luberda began writing for Copper Area News Publishers (CANP) in February 2013 after working 15 years in Healthcare Financial Management.
Andy covers sports for 11 high schools. His stories are published in Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner and Superior Sun, in addition to the San Tan Valley Daily PRSS and CopperArea websites. Additionally, he has written human interest stories and business profiles.
In May 2012, he earned an AAS in Sports Management at Central Arizona College before graduating with a BS in Communication from Arizona State University in 2014.
He and his wife, Kelli, have three sons – AJ, Kyle, and Kade.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Work begins on Arnett Canyon segment of the LOST Trail

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      Arizona Conservation Crews have been working on the Arnett Canyon Segment of the Legends of the Superior Trails.  The […]

    Student Rotarians named at San Manuel High School

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      SaddleBrooke Rotary has named two San Manuel High School students Student Rotarians for the month of November and honored […]

    Mammoth STEM School hosts Christmas Family Activity Night

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      The Mammoth Elementary STEM School had its Christmas Activities Night on Thursday, Dec. 14. The family activities included the […]

    Mountain Vista students do well in anti-bullying campaign poster contest

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      Oracle School District #2 Superintendent Dennis Blauser announced that three student from Mountain Vista School are the Grand Prize […]

  • Additional Stories

    Mountain Vista Cougars weathering basketball season well

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Basketball season is in full swing for the Mountain Vista boys and girls teams. So far this season both the […]

    Miners snap 3-game skid

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      The San Manuel boys’ basketball team ended a short three-game winless streak with a 70 – 50 victory at […]

    Ray High School inducts seven into National Honor Society

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Seven high school students have been selected for membership in the Ray Junior Senior High School Chapter of the National […]

    Six CopperArea football players named All-State

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      A total of six football players from Superior, Ray and Hayden high schools were named to the 2017 Arizona […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger