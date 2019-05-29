San Manuel seniors nab nearly $1.6 M in scholarships

Darien Apuron received the Dorrance Scholarship from 2013 recipient Wayne Fessenden. (Vince Apuron | Apuron Photography)

This year, graduating students at San Manuel High School earned nearly $1.6 million in scholarships to aid them in their college pursuits.

One of the most prestigious scholarships awarded this year was the Dorrance Scholarship. The Dorrance Merit Scholarship was established by Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance at the Arizona Community Foundation in June of 1999. The original gift supported 10 Arizona public university students. What is now known as the Dorrance Scholarship Programs supports as many as 150 recipients at Arizona’s three public universities.

This year, 36 students in Arizona received this scholarship. It was the second time that a San Manuel High School student received the award. Darien Apuron, who is this year’s valedictorian, was the recipient of this scholarship which provides $48,000 in tuition and a $12,000 award to travel to Italy. The award was presented Sunday at the Honors Assembly during the Baccalaureate service. Wyatt Fessenden, who received the scholarship in 2013. presented the award to Darien.

Darien also received a number of other awards including: SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship; SaddleBrooke Rotary Club; State Elks Scholarship; Local Elks Scholarship; Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; and the Northern Arizona University Scholarship.

Receiving the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship are: Andrea Guerrero, Samantha Roan, Sasha Salazar, Sophia Mikulewicz, Julian Rodriguez, Lysenia Valdez, Connor Sawyer, Darien Apuron and Taya Dockum. (Vince Apuron | Apuron Photography)

Taya Dockum, this year’s salutatorian, also received a fair number of scholarships, including: Rene Acosta Sr. Family Sueno American Scholarship; SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship; SaddleBrooke Rotary Club; University of Arizona Scholarship; Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Scholarship; and the Grand Canyon University Scholarship.

Connor Sawyer was awarded the 4-H Scholarship; HB Gray Memorial Scholarship from the AZFFA; Cowbelles Scholarship; ACTEAZ Scholarship; Pinal 40 Scholarship; SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship; San Pedro Lions Club Scholarship; and the San Manuel Rotary Scholarship.

The Fred and Sally Littau Memorial Scholarship was presented to Sophie Mikulewisc. Sophia also received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship; University of Arizona Scholarship; Arizona State University; Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship; and the Northern Arizona University Scholarship.

Kelsey Nehrmeyer was awarded the Phillip Clark Memorial Scholarship.

Andrea Guerrero received the Vantage West Credit Union Scholarship from Alyson McBride. (Vince Apuron | Apuron Photography)

Andrea Guerrero received a number of scholarships, including: SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship; Vantage West Credit Union; Asarco Employee-Funded Scholarship; University of Arizona Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; Northern Arizona University; and the Grand Canyon University Scholarship.

Samantha Roan received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship; University of Arizona Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Scholarship; Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; and the Grand Canyon University Scholarship.

Julian Rodriguez received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship.

Sasha Salazar also received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship. She was also awarded the University of Arizona Scholarship; and the Grand Canyon University Scholarship.

Lysenia Valdez was awarded the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship; Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; and the Northern Arizona University Scholarship.

Dominic Solares was awarded the State Elks Scholarship; Local Elks Scholarship; Earn to Learn Scholarship; University of Arizona Scholarship; Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; and the Northern Arizona University Scholarship.

Ashley Madrid receives the Knights of Columbus Scholarship from Alfred Trejo. (Vince Apuron | Apuron Photography)

Ashley Madrid was awarded the Knights of Columbus Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Scholarship; and the Grand Canyon University Scholarship.

Kevin Carter receives the Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship from Jamie Scallon. (Vince Apuron | Apuron Photography)

Kevin Carter received the Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship and the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship.

Sal Quijada received the San Pedro Valley Lions Club Scholarship.

Celeste Maxwell-Borquez was awarded the San Manuel Rotary Scholarship; the Northern Arizona University Scholarship; and the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship.

David Hunter Richardson received the Earn to Learn Scholarship; and the Northern Arizona University Scholarship.

Gianna Sweeney was awarded the University of Arizona Scholarship; CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship; Northern Arizona University Scholarship; and the Grand Canyon University Scholarship.

Olivia Ortega applied for and received a number of scholarships to universities inside and outside of Arizona. She received scholarships from all three state universities and Grand Canyon University. She also received scholarships from the University of Portland (Arthur Schulte Scholarship), University of Oregon and the University of Colorado. She was also awarded the CAC Promise for the Future Scholarship.

CAC Promise for the Future awards were given to: Jasmine Smith, Angelica Garcia and Jayme Moore.

Michael Primero celebrates his contract with the United States Navy. (Vince Apuron | Apuron Photography)

This year two graduates signed contracts for the United States Military. Alexis Smith will be serving in the United States Army. Her contract is worth $90,000. Michael Primero will be serving in the United States Navy in the Aviation division. His contract is worth $160,000.

Following the scholarship presentations, it was announced that this year’s Outstanding Senior is Hunter Richardson. He was chosen by his classmates.

We are proud of all our graduates and expect great things!