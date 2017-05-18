San Manuel seniors nab more than $500K in scholarships

This year, graduating students at San Manuel High School earned more than $600,000 in scholarships to aid them in their college pursuits. Valedictorian Mariah Dockum and Salutatorian Broc Traweek received about $240,000 in scholarships and there were more than a few others who also earned a serious amount of scholarships.

Many local students will qualify for the Central Arizona College Promise of the Future program but it is no longer considered a scholarship. The very popular program was in jeopardy of being cancelled if different financial controls were not put into place. Starting this year the Promise for the Future award will be given to the qualifying student only after all Pell Grant funds are used. Each award is worth up to $6,048.

Dockum was awarded the Wildcat Excellence Award at the University of Arizona, which pays $5,000 for four years. She also received: the Phillip Clark Memorial Scholarship ($1,000); Monica Juvera Memorial Scholarship; SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years); San Manuel Elks Scholarship ($500); Vantage West Federal Credit Union Scholarship ($1,000); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,764 for four years); and Grand Canyon University President Scholarship ($7,750 for four years).

Traweek received the Wildcat Excellence Award at the University of Arizona, which pays $6,000 for four years. He also received: the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; Pinal County Town Hall Scholarship ($750); Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,764 for four years); and Grand Canyon University President Scholarship ($7,750 for four years).

Franky Renteria received the Fred and Sally Littau Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) and the Monica Juvera Memorial Scholarship.

Taylor Duderstadt received the Todd Myers Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Omar Tamayo was awarded one of two Jack Egan Memorial Scholarships ($1,900). This is the first year for this scholarship and was set up in memory of Mr. Egan, who recently passed away. Omar was also awarded the CAC Promise for the Future.

Receiving the second of two Jack Egan Memorial Scholarships ($1,900) was Kyndra Barney. Kyndra was also awarded the CAC Promise for the Future.

Annette Estrada was awarded the Knights of Columbus Scholarship ($750); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; and Grand Canyon University Dean Scholarship ($5,750 for four years).

Isaiah Velasquez was also awarded the Knights of Columbus Scholarship ($750). He received the San Manuel Elks Scholarship ($500) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Brianna Madrid received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years) and the San Manuel Elks Scholarship ($500).

Jade Barcelo-Willard received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years); San Manuel Rotary Scholarship ($500); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); and CAC Promise for the Future.

Daniella Guerrero was awarded the Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); and CAC Promise for the Future.

Michael Garcia received the Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; and the Provost Scholarship ($6,750 for four years).

Jacquelinne (Nancy) Hernandez was awarded the Antelope Scholarship from Grand Canyon University ($3,750 for four years); and the CAC Promise for the Future.

Desiree Gallardo was awarded the Dean Scholarship from Grand Canyon University ($5,750 for four years).

Dionne Ruiz received a scholarship from South Mountain Community College ($17,235 for two years).

Makaiah Gorham received the CAC Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years).

The Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship was presented to Tylo Montes.

Aldo Castro was given the Community Advising Board Scholarship ($1,000).

Gabriel Fitts received the San Manuel Rotary Scholarship ($500).

CAC Promise for the Future awards were given to: Avery Downing, Colbey Stratton, Zachery Albert, Esmeralda Gomez, Robert Sweeney, Omar Tamayo, Brayhon Ruiz, Esmerelda Zuniga and Natalia Ortega.

This year two young men signed contracts for the United States Military. Robert Allison will be serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. His contract is worth $80,000. Brody Creeden will be serving in the United States Army. His contract is also worth $80,000.

We are proud of all our graduates and expect great things!