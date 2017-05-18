San Manuel seniors nab more than $500K in scholarships

By | Posted May 18th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The top two students at San Manuel High School for the Class of 2017 are Broc Traweek, Salutatorian, and Mariah Dockum, Valedictorian.

  This year, graduating students at San Manuel High School earned more than $600,000 in scholarships to aid them in their college pursuits. Valedictorian Mariah Dockum and Salutatorian Broc Traweek received about $240,000 in scholarships and there were more than a few others who also earned a serious amount of scholarships.

  Many local students will qualify for the Central Arizona College Promise of the Future program but it is no longer considered a scholarship.  The very popular program was in jeopardy of being cancelled if different financial controls were not put into place.  Starting this year the Promise for the Future award will be given to the qualifying student only after all Pell Grant funds are used. Each award is worth up to $6,048.

SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarships were presented to Jade Barcelo-Willard, Mariah Dockum, Brianna Madrid and Broc Traweek. Two volunteers with SBCO presented the scholarships.

  Dockum was awarded the Wildcat Excellence Award at the University of Arizona, which pays $5,000 for four years. She also received: the Phillip Clark Memorial Scholarship ($1,000); Monica Juvera Memorial Scholarship; SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years); San Manuel Elks Scholarship ($500); Vantage West Federal Credit Union Scholarship ($1,000); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,764 for four years); and Grand Canyon University President Scholarship ($7,750 for four years).

  Traweek received the Wildcat Excellence Award at the University of Arizona, which pays $6,000 for four years. He also received: the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; Pinal County Town Hall Scholarship ($750); Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship ($10,764 for four years); and Grand Canyon University President Scholarship ($7,750 for four years).

  Franky Renteria received the Fred and Sally Littau Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) and the Monica Juvera Memorial Scholarship.

Taylor Duderstadt receives the Todd Myers Memorial Scholarship. Vickie and Warren Myers presented the scholarship.

  Taylor Duderstadt received the Todd Myers Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

  Omar Tamayo was awarded one of two Jack Egan Memorial Scholarships ($1,900). This is the first year for this scholarship and was set up in memory of Mr. Egan, who recently passed away. Omar was also awarded the CAC Promise for the Future.

Casey Egan, center, presents the first Jack Egan Memorial Scholarship to Kyndra Barney, left, and Omar Tamayo.

  Receiving the second of two Jack Egan Memorial Scholarships ($1,900) was Kyndra Barney. Kyndra was also awarded the CAC Promise for the Future.

  Annette Estrada was awarded the Knights of Columbus Scholarship ($750); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; and Grand Canyon University Dean Scholarship ($5,750 for four years).

  Isaiah Velasquez was also awarded the Knights of Columbus Scholarship ($750). He received the San Manuel Elks Scholarship ($500) and the CAC Promise for the Future.

  Brianna Madrid received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years) and the San Manuel Elks Scholarship ($500).

Benny DeSantiago presents a San Manuel Rotary Scholarship to Jade Barcelo-Willard.

  Jade Barcelo-Willard received the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship ($2,500 for four years); San Manuel Rotary Scholarship ($500); Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); and CAC Promise for the Future.

  Daniella Guerrero was awarded the Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); and CAC Promise for the Future.

  Michael Garcia received the Central Arizona College Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years); CAC Promise for the Future; and the Provost Scholarship ($6,750 for four years).

Jacquelinne (Nancy) Hernandez was awarded the Antelope Scholarship from Grand Canyon University ($3,750 for four years); and the CAC Promise for the Future.

  Desiree Gallardo was awarded the Dean Scholarship from Grand Canyon University ($5,750 for four years).

 

Dionne Ruiz receives a scholarship from South Mountain Community College where she will play softball. Melissa Joliat presents the award.

Dionne Ruiz received a scholarship from South Mountain Community College ($17,235 for two years).

  Makaiah Gorham received the CAC Academic Scholarship ($3,024 for two years).

  The Pinal County Federal Credit Union Scholarship was presented to Tylo Montes.

  Aldo Castro was given the Community Advising Board Scholarship ($1,000).

Gabriel Fitts was named the Outstanding Senior by a vote of the Class of 2017. Principal Julie Dale-Scott presents the award.

  Gabriel Fitts received the San Manuel Rotary Scholarship ($500).

    CAC Promise for the Future awards were given to: Avery Downing, Colbey Stratton, Zachery Albert, Esmeralda Gomez, Robert Sweeney, Omar Tamayo, Brayhon Ruiz, Esmerelda Zuniga and Natalia Ortega.

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Goudswaard recognizes Robert Allison for signing a contract with the Marines.

  This year two young men signed contracts for the United States Military. Robert Allison will be serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. His contract is worth $80,000. Brody Creeden will be serving in the United States Army. His contract is also worth $80,000.

  We are proud of all our graduates and expect great things!

Mercedes Tovar is presented a certificate of completion of the Pima JTED Cosmetology course. Assistant Principal Melissa Joliat presents the certificate.

Alvaro Barcelo is presented a certificate of completion of the Pima JTED Physical Therapy Aide course. Assistant Principal Melissa Joliat presents the certificate.

Staff (3990 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Mammoth-San Manuel Superintendent retires

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      After 35 years of working in the education field, John Ryan, Superintendent of Mammoth – San Manuel School District […]

    Hayden High School seniors rewarded for hard work

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      Hayden High School graduates were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards […]

    1A Baseball State Championship: Panthers are Superior

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      The top-seed Superior baseball team overcame six errors and took advantage of 13 others made by No. 3 Valley […]

    Central Arizona College Recognizes Graduates

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recognized the accomplishments of its graduates during a district commencement ceremony on Friday, […]

  • Additional Stories

    An Open Letter to the Mammoth San Manuel Unified School District

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      There is a quote most often attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson, “enjoy the journey not  the destination”. For the […]

    Shirley A. Allen

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      Shirley A. Allen of Oracle, AZ passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on May 1, 2017 with […]

    San Manuel baseball, softball players earn All-Region honors

    May 18th, 2017
    by

      A total of 10 Miner baseball and softball players earned 2A South All-Region honors for their performances during the […]

    Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus recognizes outstanding students and faculty of the year

    May 18th, 2017
    by

    PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recently held the Student Awards of Excellence event at its Aravaipa Campus to […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger