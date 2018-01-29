San Manuel promotes tourism, economic growth with new website

San Manuel has a new website, www.sanmanuelaz.org, to promote tourism and hopefully attract new businesses. It is provided by San Manuel’s Copper Town Association Inc. Recently businesses again closed their doors in San Manuel—a credit union and a gas station that also had a Subway shop. Therefore, a way was needed to encourage new economy.

An experienced volunteer stepped forward to the Copper Town Association for creating a tourism website to promote the town, its businesses and area attractions. The website is both beneficial to visitors and for local residents. On the website you will find things such as local and area attractions, a directory of places to eat and places to stay, a list of clubs and organizations, parks and recreation and scenic roads and 4WD info. There is also a calendar for area events.

The Copper Town Association seeks new members with ideas who would like to participate in promoting the economic growth and social aspects of San Manuel. There are no dues and the meetings are casual. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at The Sun Life Family Health Center in a conference room, 23 McNab Pkwy. San Manuel, Arizona.