San Manuel FFA kicks off year with Greenhand and 360 Conferences

By | Posted September 19th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

San Manuel High School FFA students at a conference in Tucson.

SAN MANUEL — Twenty-one first-year members of San Manuel FFA attended the 2018 State Greenhand Conference at the Westin La Paloma in Tucson on Sept. 13.  On the same day, one member attended the 360 of Leadership Conference. 

  The conferences offered workshops for the first-year agricultural education students to learn about opportunities in the FFA, setting goals, developing communication skills, and working in teams. Additionally, attendees rotated through various Career Development Events that FFA participants can get involved in during their membership.

  The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8.568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

Staff (4882 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Sign up for Teens Sew Cool sewing classes in San Manuel AZ

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      Want to learn to sew?   Teens Sew Cool, in conjunction with the San Manuel Jr/Sr High School’s After […]

    Miner swimmers qualify for State Championship Meet

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      On Saturday, Sept. 15, Miner Swimmers competed in the Wolves Invitational Swim Meet.  The meet was designated as a […]

    Group forming to help Oracle homebound

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      Oracle Village Outreach is a group of Oracle residents looking to form an organization of volunteers to help seniors […]

    Mammoth Police Report – September 19, 2018

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

  • Additional Stories

    Dr. Michael Miles’ Heath Issues: Vertigo – More Than a Movie

    September 19th, 2018
    by

    More than an exceptional Alfred Hitchcock movie, vertigo is a label that plagues many a person.  It is not, as […]

    Oracle Fire District announces Firewise winners for 2018

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      At the Oracle Firewise Board meeting held on Sept. 11, 2018 at the Oracle Fire District station, the winners […]

    Fun Van parenting classes with your 0-5 year old in Dudleyville AZ

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      Fun Van supported by First Things First will be at the Dudleyville Multi-Generational Center for 11 weeks beginning Oct. […]

    Town of Winkelman AZ receives vehicle donation from APS

    September 19th, 2018
    by

    Winkelman, AZ (September 12, 2018) – At the most recent Winkelman Town Council meeting on September 10, Mayor Bracamonte and members […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger