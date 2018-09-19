San Manuel FFA kicks off year with Greenhand and 360 Conferences

SAN MANUEL — Twenty-one first-year members of San Manuel FFA attended the 2018 State Greenhand Conference at the Westin La Paloma in Tucson on Sept. 13. On the same day, one member attended the 360◦ of Leadership Conference.

The conferences offered workshops for the first-year agricultural education students to learn about opportunities in the FFA, setting goals, developing communication skills, and working in teams. Additionally, attendees rotated through various Career Development Events that FFA participants can get involved in during their membership.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8.568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.