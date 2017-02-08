San Manuel Copper Classic returning March 4

The Copper Classic is coming back to San Manuel.

  The Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) will be hosting the San Manuel Copper Classic Qualifier off-road motorcycle race on Saturday, March 4, 2017.  The latest Copper Classic will mark the 11th time this race will be held in San Manuel since 2006. The Copper Classic has special significance for the Arizona Motorcyclist Riders Association (AMRA) race series as well as the town San Manuel.  

  You may not have heard of the TRS dirt bike motorcycle club, but we have been around since 2004 and represent off-road trail-riding enthusiasts of Southern Arizona. TRS is a non-profit club and was formed to promote a positive off-road motorcycling experience.  

  Each year the AMRA organizes Arizona’s premier off-road motorcycle championship series (which includes the San Manuel Copper Classic), intent on providing high quality, fun and safe off-road racing for the whole family. In addition to racing, AMRA and TRS promote non-competitive events and fundraisers that contribute to the health the sport of off-road motorcycle riding. 

  TRS appreciates all the support we receive from the community in putting on this race. In fact this race is the favorite of many of the racers who participate in the statewide AMRA racing series. It is a racer favorite because of the great staging area accommodations provided by the school, the closeness of the town and the local merchants who welcome racers and spectators alike on race weekend. 

  As in past years, the Copper Classic will be staged out of the Gardner Middle School ball fields and parking areas at the end of Erickson Street. This year there will be several High School Youth groups on hand to provide food service for spectators and racers as a means of fund raising. 

  Preparations for the event begin in earnest on Thursday, March 2. On Saturday, the kids’ races begin at 8:30 a.m., with the big bike race starting around the Noon hour. 

  But for TRS, the San Manuel Copper Classic is not just about racing. TRS hosts this event as a fundraiser for the local school board.  After each race, TRS typically donates $500 to $1,500 to the school board to support extracurricular activities.  An additional economic benefit of this race is the amount of business the racers and spectators bring to the shops and restaurants of San Manuel. 

  So mark your calendars today for March 4. 2017 and plan to attend the San Manuel Copper Classic.  Watch for the race fliers that will be posted in stores around town for more details. Hope we see you on race day!

