SaddleBrooke’s annual walkathon set for Oct. 28

By | Posted October 16th, 2017 |

T-shirt design for annual Walkathon

  The 21st Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Walkathon is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2017. The Walkathon will begin at 8 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, 64500 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd. Come early and get moving with Vital Moves, as they lead warmup exercises. The full walk is approximately 3.25 miles with the half-walk about 1.5 miles. The walk around Ridgeview Blvd. ends at the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse where everyone enjoys a breakfast buffet.

  The registration fee is $30 for adults and $15 for children (ages 6 – 18). Participants receive a commemorative T-shirt with their registration. Canine friends walk for free but must be on a leash. The shirt is your ticket to the breakfast. Raffle prizes will be awarded.

  Proceeds from the 2017 Walkathon go help to support all of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach programs, which includes Kids’ Closet, Teen Closet, educational opportunities and food donations to the Tri-Community Food Bank. Come out and support this organization. The Walkathon is a great way to start your day, by giving.

  To register on line or for more information visit www.communityoutreach.org

John Hernandez (577 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


