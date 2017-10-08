SaddleBrooke Community Outreach volunteers are awesome!

Volunteers at Kids’ Closet.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Kids’ Closet volunteers were doing what they do best, helping others.

  Students from Oracle Elementary and the Mammoth STEM School were each provided with a wardrobe. These volunteers greet the children, help them shop for their clothes, assist them in finding their sizes, and make sure they all get a new set of clothing. It is all done with a smile and a helping hand.

  Kids’ Closet is just one of the many programs from SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) that provide assistance for children in nine school districts from Catalina, up the Copper Corridor to Superior, Miami and San Carlos. SaddleBrooke Community Outreach is an all-volunteer non-profit. They began their mission which is “Providing opportunities for kids to succeed” in 1996. They currently have 325 volunteers.

  Their volunteers help provide clothing, food and educational programs in many of our communities. These programs would not be available without the support of local businesses, organizations and the public. Much of their financial support comes from The Golden Goose Thrift Shop in Catalina. All profits from The Goose are divided between SBCO and Impact of Southern Arizona. They are helping our youth to become successful. The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach volunteers make it happen! They are awesome!

  SaddleBrooke Community Outreach is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you would like to assist them in anyway, visit their website: www.communityoutreach.org or call them at (520)825-3302.  You can also stop in at their office in the SaddleBrooke shopping center at 63675 East SaddleBrooke Boulevard Suite L, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  Thank you SBCO volunteers for all that you do! We really do think you’re awesome!

