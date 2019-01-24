SaddleBrooke Community Outreach offers college scholarships to local students

By | Posted January 24th, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) supports food, clothing and educational programs for local students.

  One of the organization’s programs is college scholarships for high school students in Miami, Kearny, Superior, Winkelman, San Manuel, Mammoth and Catalina. Currently there are 70 students receiving SBCO scholarships at schools and universities across the country. Scholarships of $3,000 per year are awarded to those attending four-year schools. Students in a two-year program receive $1,500 per year. Scholarships are renewed annually for students maintaining a 2.0 GPA as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 credits. In 2018, 40 applications were received with 24 new scholarships awarded.

  Scholarships are not limited to accredited Arizona schools. Students who currently receive SBCO scholarships attend a wide range of colleges, including Central Arizona College, NAU, ASU, UofA, Mesa Community College, BYU, Grand Canyon University, Johns Hopkins University and many others.

  Scholarship recipients are chosen on the basis of their grades, activities, economic need, a personal essay, letters of recommendation and a personal interview with members of the SBCO Educational Committee. Graduating seniors are encouraged to discuss the SBCO scholarship application process with their school counsellor or advisor. The application forms and instructions are provided under “scholarships” at https://community-outreach.org/education-programs. Please note that the deadline for applications for the 2019-20 school year are due no later than March 1, 2019.

Staff (5058 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Gilbert Aguilar returns to Town Council; clean audit and hotel study accepted

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      At the January 2019 Superior Town Council meeting, the Council accepted the application of Gilbert Aguilar to fill the […]

    Sun Life celebrates new building in Oracle with open house, health fair

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      The Oracle Sun Life Family Health Center sponsored a Health Fair and Open House on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. […]

    SPATS presents ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      After some delay due to unforeseen circumstances, the San Pedro Actors Troupe will be performing the laugh a minute […]

    Home Alone Units donated to Oracle volunteer group

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      Volunteers are much appreciated! Especially those who touch the lives of the vulnerable and those in need.   In […]

  • Additional Stories

    Infant and preschool child development screening to be held at Mammoth-San Manuel School District

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      Mammoth – San Manuel School District and the Arizona Early Intervention Program (AzEIP) will provide a free child development […]

    San Manuel boys defeat San Carlos, again

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      When the San Manuel boy’ basketball team defeated San Carlos on Dec. 11 it was the Miners’ first win […]

    Yocum, Lorona lead No. 6 Lady Cats in rout

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      Ray junior Shelby Yocum scored a game-high 30 points and senior Tara Lorona finished with a double-double – 23 […]

    Ray defeats Superior in key region game

    January 24th, 2019
    by

      The No. 7 Ray boys’ basketball held third place in the 1A East Region standings with an impressive 57 […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger