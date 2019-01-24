SaddleBrooke Community Outreach offers college scholarships to local students

SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) supports food, clothing and educational programs for local students.

One of the organization’s programs is college scholarships for high school students in Miami, Kearny, Superior, Winkelman, San Manuel, Mammoth and Catalina. Currently there are 70 students receiving SBCO scholarships at schools and universities across the country. Scholarships of $3,000 per year are awarded to those attending four-year schools. Students in a two-year program receive $1,500 per year. Scholarships are renewed annually for students maintaining a 2.0 GPA as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 credits. In 2018, 40 applications were received with 24 new scholarships awarded.

Scholarships are not limited to accredited Arizona schools. Students who currently receive SBCO scholarships attend a wide range of colleges, including Central Arizona College, NAU, ASU, UofA, Mesa Community College, BYU, Grand Canyon University, Johns Hopkins University and many others.

Scholarship recipients are chosen on the basis of their grades, activities, economic need, a personal essay, letters of recommendation and a personal interview with members of the SBCO Educational Committee. Graduating seniors are encouraged to discuss the SBCO scholarship application process with their school counsellor or advisor. The application forms and instructions are provided under “scholarships” at https://community-outreach.org/education-programs. Please note that the deadline for applications for the 2019-20 school year are due no later than March 1, 2019.