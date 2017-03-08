Ryan Donovan named Top 50 Arizona Scholar Football Athlete

Ryan Donovan is a senior at Hayden High School where he is being recognized as Arizona’s top 50 high school and top college football scholar-athletes on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the National Football Foundation/Fiesta Bowl Scholar Athletes Award Banquet. Donovan was selected from over 258,000 students in 186 high schools and players from three universities and five junior colleges in northern and central Arizona.

Principal of Hayden High School, Jeff Gregorich said that it is a huge honor for Ryan to have achieved both success on the football field and in the classroom. “He is a leader on the field and in the classroom,” Gregorich said.

“Ryan has helped the Lobo football team, changing field position many times throughout the season with his long and high punts. Football is a game of field position and having a great punter like Ryan made a difference in many of our games this season,” stated Coach John Estrada.

Athletic Director, Lydia Martinez, stated that he is not only a scholar athlete he is a young respectful man and engulfs himself in leadership roles.

Ryan was the only punter in Arizona to be selected for this scholar athlete award.

Way to go, Ryan!