Rose Canyon Campground reopens June 16; Recreationists reminded to be ‘Bear Aware’

The Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District, reopened Rose Canyon Campground on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 a.m.

The campground was temporarily closed June 11 due to black bear activity in the area.

Recreationists are reminded to be “bear aware” to include the following:

• Keep picnic and camping areas clean at all times.

• Clean cooking utensils after meals.

• Stow food and garbage out of sight and smell range of wildlife. Use bear-proof food and garbage receptacles where provided.

• Wash hands and face with non-perfumed soap, and change clothes before retiring for the night.

• Don’t take odorous materials such as lotions, toothpaste or shampoo into tents.

If a bear is encountered:

• Alter your route to avoid a bear observed in the distance.

• Make yourself look as large and imposing as possible if the bear approaches. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket or other items. Make loud noises, such as yelling, whistling, or banging pots and pans.

• Don’t run or play dead.

• Give the bear a chance to leave the area.

• If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away.

Bear sightings should be reported immediately to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at (623) 236-7201, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.