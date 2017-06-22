Rose Canyon Campground reopens June 16; Recreationists reminded to be ‘Bear Aware’

By | Posted June 22nd, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The Coronado National Forest, Santa Catalina Ranger District, reopened Rose Canyon Campground on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 a.m.

  The campground was temporarily closed June 11 due to black bear activity in the area.

  Recreationists are reminded to be “bear aware” to include the following:

• Keep picnic and camping areas clean at all times.

• Clean cooking utensils after meals.

• Stow food and garbage out of sight and smell range of wildlife.  Use bear-proof food and     garbage receptacles where provided.

• Wash hands and face with non-perfumed soap, and change clothes before retiring for the night.

• Don’t take odorous materials such as lotions, toothpaste or shampoo into tents.

If a bear is encountered:

• Alter your route to avoid a bear observed in the distance.

• Make yourself look as large and imposing as possible if the bear approaches. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket or other items. Make loud noises, such as yelling, whistling, or banging pots and pans.

• Don’t run or play dead.

• Give the bear a chance to leave the area.

• If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away.

Bear sightings should be reported immediately to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at (623) 236-7201, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

Staff (4054 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    White Bell Soap Company in Oracle, AZ, a family affair

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

      The White Bell Soap Company was started by two Oracle sisters. Diana White and Bethany Bell. The business offers […]

    Sea Lions mark second win at home; Adrian Garcia named ‘Beast of the Week’

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team hosted a swim meet in Mammoth against the Parkside (Florence Anthem) Piranhas on Saturday […]

    Local teams open Little League Minor All Stars games in Hayden

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

      The District 11 Minor Division Little League Tournament finally got started after a few changes to the bracket caused […]

    Arizona Rick the Balloon Cowboy to visit Copper Corridor

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

      A balloon with no air is just a piece of plastic. It just flops around and is really no […]

  • Additional Stories

    Along the Gila: Fourth of July and Other Copper Corridor Tidbits

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

      The new Apache Sky Casino is beginning to make a real mark on our area. It is becoming a […]

    Mercedes S. Quijada

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

      Our heavenly Father welcomed Mercedes S. Quijada into his arms on June 15, 2017.  Mercedes passed away at her […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Report – June 21, 2017

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

      The Pinal County Sheriff’s Report is taken from the daily logs, based on the information provided by deputies. All […]

    Jamie Fae Dicus

    June 21st, 2017
    by

      Jamie Fae Dicus passed away on June 19, 2017 at Oro Valley Hospital in Oro Valley, Arizona.   Jamie […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger