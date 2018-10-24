Rio Tinto announces support for North American employees affected by family and domestic abuse

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Rio Tinto announced a package of measures to protect and support employees in North America who are experiencing domestic and family abuse, or who have an immediate relative who is experiencing abuse. As a mine site managed by Rio Tinto, all Resolution Copper employees have full access to the support and resources offered under this new policy Rio Tinto is implementing across its sites in the United States and Canada.

   Employees can now access up to 10 days of paid extra leave, flexible work hours, financial aid and emergency accommodation. Rio Tinto will also provide training to equip leaders and human resources team members with the knowledge and skills to address family and domestic violence issues.

  Rio Tinto Aluminum chief executive Alf Barrios said, “The safety and wellbeing of the people who work with us is our number one priority at Rio Tinto and this extends to the home.

  “Domestic abuse affects so many people throughout society and there is a clear role for employers to play in addressing this issue.

   “For families affected by domestic or family abuse, having a supportive workplace can be a lifeline at a very difficult time.

   “We hope taking this step will not only protect and support people in need, but help to educate and drive change in attitudes towards abuse.”

   Rio Tinto is being supported in its roll-out of the measures by Michael Kaufman, co-founder of White Ribbon, a global campaign of men working to end violence against women.

   Dr. Kaufman said, “This is a significant step to have Rio Tinto lead the way for companies in North America and really step up to play a role in addressing domestic and family abuse.

   “This is an issue in communities around the world and we all must play a role in ending it.”

   The package of measures include:

• 10 days additional paid leave available to employees who are victims or employees with immediate family who are victims of family and/or domestic violence and abuse

• Advice and services for implementing safety plans to protect at-risk employees at work including security, new telephone numbers, screening or blocking calls and email protection

• Short-term financial assistance and emergency accommodation can also be provided as required to employees who need immediate help

• Access to 24 hours support services and a range of specialized assistance

• Training for leaders and human resources teams to equip them with the skills to recognize and respond to issues of family and domestic violence in the workplace.

   The measures were implemented by Rio Tinto in Australia last year, where the company is now White Ribbon accredited.

Staff (4938 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Trunk or Treat – Monster amounts of fun for everyone!

    18 hours ago
    by

      Downtown Superior will once again be the host for the annual Halloween Costume Parade and Trunk or Treat event.  […]

    Superior ready for difficult playoff road

    18 hours ago
    by

      Nothing worth winning ever comes easy.   Such is the case for the No. 2-seed Superior football team, which […]

    Letter to the Editor: Barney’s home, thanks to the folks of Superior

    18 hours ago
    by

      The outpouring of care and concern for Barney, our “escapee” dog, is beyond anything I’ve ever seen.  Within minutes […]

    Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce 2019 Video Contest

    19 hours ago
    by

    The Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce and local businesses have come together to create a contest for everyone that can […]

  • Additional Stories

    Frightful Halloween fun is looming for Hayden-Winkelman children

    19 hours ago
    by

      It is coming, the darkness, the madness, the mayhem as a fearful rushing of adrenaline courses through veins, hearts […]

    Pinal County welcomes new business

    19 hours ago
    by

      Last Thursday, at the Casa Grande City Council Chambers a joint study session between the Pinal County Board of […]

    Proposals to fight blight in Copper Corridor offered at Arizona House Committee hearing

    19 hours ago
    by

    Civic leaders especially seek way to combat real estate speculators who let buildings deteriorate   Hearings to determine what can […]

    Superior Police Report – October 17, 2018

    October 20th, 2018
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger