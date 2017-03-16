Reward offered in mule deer poaching case in San Manuel

SAN MANUEL, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of a mule deer buck found dead March 7 off State Route 76 (Veterans Memorial Blvd.) near Redington Road.

Acting on a tip, wildlife officers found the 3 x 3 buck beneath of bridge over a wash in an area frequented by target shooters. The deer was intact, and apparently had been shot. Physical evidence was recovered at the scene.

Illegal take of wildlife is punishable by up to a $750 fine and six months in jail under state law.

“Poachers are not hunters. They are thieves stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “This appears to be a crime of opportunity that we will investigate further with the public’s help.”

Individuals with information about the case are asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700, 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, anonymously if need be. They should reference OGT#17-000557. Information may also be provided on-line here.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state – for current and future generations of Arizona citizens.