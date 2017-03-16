Reward offered in mule deer poaching case in San Manuel

By | Posted March 16th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Mule deer poached near San Manuel.

  SAN MANUEL, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of a mule deer buck found dead March 7 off State Route 76 (Veterans Memorial Blvd.) near Redington Road.

   Acting on a tip, wildlife officers found the 3 x 3 buck beneath of bridge over a wash in  an area frequented by target shooters.  The deer was intact, and apparently had been shot. Physical evidence was recovered at the scene.

   Illegal take of wildlife is punishable by up to a $750 fine and six months in jail under state law. 

   “Poachers are not hunters. They are thieves stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “This appears to be a crime of opportunity that we will investigate further with the public’s help.”

   Individuals with information about the case are asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700, 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, anonymously if need be.  They should reference OGT#17-000557. Information may also be provided on-line here

      The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state – for current and future generations of Arizona citizens. 

Staff (3862 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival in Superior is ‘celebrating copper’ March 17-19

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with live music, carnival, vendors with […]

    San Manuel first graders collect funds to send cookies to the troops

    March 16th, 2017
    by

        First Graders at First Ave. Elementary School in San Manuel surpassed their monetary goal for Girl Scout Cookies […]

    Miners’ offense struggling this season on the diamond

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      The San Manuel baseball team is battling through a current six-game winless streak, mainly due to lack of run support. […]

    Anna-Maria Dickinson shows at Triangle L Ranch

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      Part time Oracle artist Anna-Maria Dickinson will have a show at the Adobe Barn Gallery at the Triangle L Ranch. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Lorona/Maes team wins 2017 Mammoth-San Manuel Education Foundation golf tournament

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      On Saturday March 11, 2017, the Mammoth-San Manuel School District held its 8th Annual Education Foundation Benefit Golf Tournament.  The […]

    Bearcats bounce back after loss

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      The Ray baseball team shook off a one-run 4-3 loss at St. Augustine last Tuesday by winning back-to-back games versus […]

    U.S. Forest Service seeks public input on criteria for Resolution Copper mining debris tailings site

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    Concerns on how site would affect local life and the environment sought at two workshops   Officials with the U.S. Forest […]

    Reward offered in Mammoth double homicide

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      A reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest or an indictment in the murders […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger