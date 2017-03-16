Reward offered in Mammoth double homicide

A reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest or an indictment in the murders of Mark Reynoso and Maria DeSantiago of Mammoth is being offered by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office of Victim Services and Silent Witness.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, shortly after noon, the bodies of Reynoso and DeSantiago were discovered dead at their home in the 400 block of S. Main St., Mammoth. Pinal County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives were called in to investigate the incident and they announced that the deaths were homicides.

It is believed that the suspect or suspects drove to the victim’s house in a midsize sedan or midsize pickup truck.

The murders came one day after the two-year anniversary of a fatal auto accident which involved Reynoso. Three people were killed in the accident and others, including Reynoso, were severely injured. Reynoso had been charged with three counts of manslaughter in the accident.

When asked if the homicides were connected to the fatal accident which occurred on Jan. 30, 2015 on Hwy. 77 near Aravaipa, a Sheriff’s Office representative said, “There are several motives being considered at this time, among them is the 2015 traffic collision.”

A press conference was held at La Casita Restaurant in Mammoth on Tuesday, March 14, where the reward was announced.

If you have any information concerning the case, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (520)866-5105 or Silent Witness at 480-Witness or 1-800-343-TIPS.