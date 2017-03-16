Reward offered in Mammoth double homicide

By | Posted March 16th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mammoth Police and Mammoth Fire await the arrival of homicide detectives after two bodies were found in the building in the background.

  A reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest or an indictment in the murders of Mark Reynoso and Maria DeSantiago of Mammoth is being offered by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office of Victim Services and Silent Witness.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, shortly after noon, the bodies of Reynoso and DeSantiago were discovered dead at their home in the 400 block of S. Main St., Mammoth. Pinal County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives were called in to investigate the incident and they announced that the deaths were homicides.

  It is believed that the suspect or suspects drove to the victim’s house in a midsize sedan or midsize pickup truck.

  The murders came one day after the two-year anniversary of a fatal auto accident which involved Reynoso. Three people were killed in the accident and others, including Reynoso, were severely injured. Reynoso had been charged with three counts of manslaughter in the accident.

  When asked if the homicides were connected to the fatal accident which occurred on Jan. 30, 2015 on Hwy. 77 near Aravaipa, a Sheriff’s Office representative said, “There are several motives being considered at this time, among them is the 2015 traffic collision.”

  A press conference was held at La Casita Restaurant in Mammoth on Tuesday, March 14, where the reward was announced.

  If you have any information concerning the case, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (520)866-5105 or Silent Witness at 480-Witness or 1-800-343-TIPS.

Staff (3862 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival in Superior is ‘celebrating copper’ March 17-19

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with live music, carnival, vendors with […]

    Reward offered in mule deer poaching case in San Manuel

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      SAN MANUEL, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of up […]

    San Manuel first graders collect funds to send cookies to the troops

    March 16th, 2017
    by

        First Graders at First Ave. Elementary School in San Manuel surpassed their monetary goal for Girl Scout Cookies […]

    Miners’ offense struggling this season on the diamond

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      The San Manuel baseball team is battling through a current six-game winless streak, mainly due to lack of run support. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Anna-Maria Dickinson shows at Triangle L Ranch

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      Part time Oracle artist Anna-Maria Dickinson will have a show at the Adobe Barn Gallery at the Triangle L Ranch. […]

    Lorona/Maes team wins 2017 Mammoth-San Manuel Education Foundation golf tournament

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      On Saturday March 11, 2017, the Mammoth-San Manuel School District held its 8th Annual Education Foundation Benefit Golf Tournament.  The […]

    Bearcats bounce back after loss

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      The Ray baseball team shook off a one-run 4-3 loss at St. Augustine last Tuesday by winning back-to-back games versus […]

    U.S. Forest Service seeks public input on criteria for Resolution Copper mining debris tailings site

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    Concerns on how site would affect local life and the environment sought at two workshops   Officials with the U.S. Forest […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger