Resolution employees pack holiday boxes for food bank

Resolution Copper Employees volunteer at the Superior Food Bank.

Members of Resolution Copper’s senior leadership, communities, and permitting terms volunteered on Employee Volunteer Day to box up over 350 Thanksgiving food boxes in just under 3 hours for Superior Food Bank, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. This is a commitment the company makes every year.



Packing Thanksgiving boxes for the Superior Food Bank.

