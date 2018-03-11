Resolution Copper West Plant reclamation moves into next phase; Project includes demolition and removal of historic Magma smelter complex

March 11th, 2018

The historical Magma West Plant site.

  Resolution Copper is moving into the next phase of reclamation plans for the West Plant site. The plans include removing the historic Magma smelter complex in order to make the area safe and to complete environmental improvements. This work is part of ongoing land reclamation that started in 2005 to clean up historic mining operations.

  “This work demonstrates our commitment to health, safety and the beautiful environment we all share,” said Andrew Lye, project director, Resolution Copper. “We have already spent more than $40 million on land reclamation work at this site making it better than we found it, and this project will add to that total.”

The top of the smokestack at the Superior Magma West Plant.

  To date, Resolution has rehabilitated more than 130 acres of the West Plant site that includes consolidating waste from the old mine, improving storm water management and closing historic tailings and waste rock piles with native vegetation covers.

  Resolution Copper is in the process of finalizing plans for the remaining work on the West Plant property. These plans are based on multiple technical studies that have been conducted on the smelter structures in recent years. The results of these studies have confirmed that a proactive approach is required to clean contaminants out of the soil and eliminate a safety threat to employees posed by the unstable smelter structures. Due to the threat of collapse and falling debris, restoration work is not an option.

About Resolution Copper

The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, which is a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP Billiton PLC subsidiary).

