Resolution Copper, Superior Rotary assist Superior Food Bank

Posted 7 hours ago

Volunteers from Resolution Copper and Superior Rotary Club assist the Superior Food Bank fill food boxes for the holiday.

Resolution Copper partnered with the Superior Rotary Club and Superior Food Bank in packing more than 300 boxes of non-perishable food at the Food Bank just in time for the holiday distribution. Photos courtesy Resolution Copper.

Filling the food boxes.

 

