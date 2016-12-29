Resolution Copper, Superior Rotary assist Superior Food Bank

Resolution Copper partnered with the Superior Rotary Club and Superior Food Bank in packing more than 300 boxes of non-perishable food at the Food Bank just in time for the holiday distribution. Photos courtesy Resolution Copper.

