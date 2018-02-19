Resolution Copper to discuss 2018 reclamation program on Feb. 28

Posted 9 hours ago

  The February meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) has been moved from the regular schedule. The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. Resolution Copper Company will present its reclamation plan for this year.

  The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.

  Meetings are held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce at 165 W. Main in Superior from 6-8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome, and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion.

  More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 N. Kellner Ave., as well as online at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/

